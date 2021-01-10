Nourish Knoxville hosts Winter Farmers’ Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Nourish Knoxville had their first Winter Farmers’ Market of the year.

The market is being held every other Saturday at the Mary Costa Plaza, outside of the Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum.

To keep guests and vendors safe, everyone is required to wear a mask.

Nourish Knoxville is teaming up with Grow Oak Ridge, offering curbside pick up for customers.

Orders must be placed Monday- Thursday before a scheduled market date.

The market will run from 11am-1pm on these dates:

-January 9, 2021

-January 23, 2021

-February 6, 2021

-February 20, 2021

-March 6, 2021

-March 20, 2021

-April 3, 2021

-April 17, 2021

To learn more about placing an order online for pick-up

