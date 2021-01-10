Nourish Knoxville hosts Winter Farmers’ Market
Shoppers now have the option to order online for curbside pick-up
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 9, 2021 at 10:35 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, Nourish Knoxville had their first Winter Farmers’ Market of the year.
The market is being held every other Saturday at the Mary Costa Plaza, outside of the Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum.
To keep guests and vendors safe, everyone is required to wear a mask.
Nourish Knoxville is teaming up with Grow Oak Ridge, offering curbside pick up for customers.
Orders must be placed Monday- Thursday before a scheduled market date.
The market will run from 11am-1pm on these dates:
-January 9, 2021
-January 23, 2021
-February 6, 2021
-February 20, 2021
-March 6, 2021
-March 20, 2021
-April 3, 2021
-April 17, 2021
