One dead after overnight West Knoxville shooting
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One victim has died another has been transported to a hospital after an overnight shooting in West Knoxville Sunday.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the shooting on Edenbridge Way around 12:30 a.m.
Officers say one victim has been fatally shot and a second victim has been transported to a local hospital.
The second victims condition is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
