One dead after overnight West Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -One victim has died another has been transported to a hospital after an overnight shooting in West Knoxville Sunday.

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the shooting on Edenbridge Way around 12:30 a.m.

Officers say one victim has been fatally shot and a second victim has been transported to a local hospital.

The second victims condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

