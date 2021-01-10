PBS cancels long running show ‘Caillou’
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -After more than 20 years, ‘Caillou’ will be saying goodbye.
The Public Broadcasting Station announced this week that it’s canceling the long- running kids’ show, “Caillou.”
The show was about a four year old “whose world is filled with fun, learning & imagination and inspires generations of pre-school children to grow,” the PBS Facebook says.
In the post, PBS provided a link to tips on what to do when your child’s favorite show goes away.
