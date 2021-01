KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jackpot Powerball has increased to $550 million after no one claimed the previous $470 million prize following Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 14, 26, 38, 45, 46 and the Powerball is 13.

The next drawing will be Wednesday, January 13.

