Titans fall 20-13 to Ravens in Wild Card Round

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/TennesseeTitans.com) - The first home playoff game since the 2008 season ended in disappointment on Sunday and, in the process, so did the 2020 season for the Tennessee Titans.

After a fast start, the Titans limped to the finish in a 20-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in a Wild Card playoff contest before 14,029 fans at Nissan Stadium.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill completed 18-of-26 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for just 40 yards on 18 carries. The Titans sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson five times in the contest, but it wasn’t enough, as Jackson ran for 137 yards and a score.

The Titans took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill to receiver A.J. Brown, which capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive. Brown was big early, with three catches for 52 yards on the drive.

The Titans got the ball back shortly after on an interception by Malcolm Butler. Minutes later, the Titans stretched their lead to 10-0 on a 45-yard field goal by kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

But the Ravens tied it at 10-10 after Jackson’s 48-yard touchdown run followed a 33-yard field goal by kicker Justin Tucker.

Then, at the start of third quarter, the Ravens took a 17-10 lead on a four-yard touchdown run by running back J.K. Dobbins.

The Titans cut the lead to 17-13 on another field goal from Gostkowski, this one from 25 yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Minutes later, Tucker misfired on a 52-yard kick for the Ravens. Tucker later made good on a second chance, this onefrom 51 yards, and Baltimore led 20-13 with 4:19 left.

Tannehill was intercepted with 1:50 left in the contest, and the Titans never got the ball back.

The Titans finished the regular season with a record of 11-5 and won the AFC South for the first time since the 2008 season.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.