Traffic will temporarily come to a halt along I-40 as KUB crews rollout roadblocks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Traveling this weekend and next? Heads up.

Knoxville city officials are warning drivers Knoxville Utilities Board contract crews will start a series of rolling roadblocks of eastbound and westbound I-40 between the Papermill Drive and West Hills exits from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Jan. 10 and Jan. 17.

This means traffic on both sides of the interstate will be stopped four times each day. The stops could last up to 15 minutes.

