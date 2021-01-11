Boys and Girls Club program expands in Clinton

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The pandemic has taught school systems to be proactive. Clinton City Schools discovered a back-up plan in case school is closed when parents are working and need somewhere to learn.

“It really helps me a lot because after school sometimes I have meetings or I just need to stay and do extra work and that gives them time to go be with friends, do any homework if they have homework to do or catch up,” explained Jill Turbyville, a teacher and parent to twin fifth grade students at Clinton Elementary School.

Turbyville was thankful when school closes her kids have a place to go.

“We’re a working parent’s best friend,” said Bart McFadden, the President and CEO of The Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley.

Along with Clinton Elementary’s new place to go, North and South Clinton Elementaries had the same option as well.

It’s all thanks to the Boys and Girls Club.

McFadden said, “Boys and Girls Club will be on the ground in those schools so that parents can continue their routine, but kids can as well.”

He wanted parents to know their kids can have a safe place to go after and even during school.

Clinton City Schools now has Boys & Girls Clubs of the TN Valley programs at all 3 of its elem. schools. The program gives kids a place to go after school & in the event of schools closing again for an extended period, they add learning pods for kids of working parents. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/ZytDkz09Pt — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) January 11, 2021

“We are here to serve every child, meet their needs and do it however they need us to do it,” McFadden explained.

He and his team worked hand-in-hand with the school system after seeing what happened the past few months.

“One of the things we saw in the spring when we did our long-term school closure was that was really a burden on working parents because, with the younger children and younger grades that can’t be left at home alone, they didn’t have a place for their children to go to continue the virtual learning,” explained Kelly Johnson, Director of Schools for Clinton City Schools.

They used auditoriums and cafeterias to ensure students are spaced out. The Wi-Fi was in place. After school homework help, playtimes and snacks were crucial as well.

Johnson said, “The partnership with the Boys and Girls Club has been simply amazing.”

It gave parents like Jill a chance to breathe easy.

“I feel they are very safe. The people who work there, the staff at the Boys and Girls Club, my kids love them, they trust them and I feel very safe with them being there.”

