Schools across East Tenn. close Monday due to winter weather

School officials said roads in the southern part of the county are covered in snow and “conditions aren’t supposed to improve over the next few hours.”
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Schools across East Tennessee are closing Monday due to incoming winter weather and unsafe road conditions.

Cumberland County Schools will be closed Monday, January 11, due to winter weather.

School officials said roads in the southern part of the county are covered in snow and “conditions aren’t supposed to improve over the next few hours.”

The school district announced it will soon release information on when parents can pick up packets for students in grades 3-12. Work will be included from the snow days on Friday and Monday.

Posted by Cumberland County Schools, Crossville, TN on Monday, January 11, 2021

Morgan County Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 11 due to unsafe road conditions in parts of the county.

Posted by Morgan County Schools on Monday, January 11, 2021

