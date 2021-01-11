Schools across East Tenn. close Monday due to winter weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Schools across East Tennessee are closing Monday due to incoming winter weather and unsafe road conditions.

Cumberland County Schools will be closed Monday, January 11, due to winter weather.

School officials said roads in the southern part of the county are covered in snow and “conditions aren’t supposed to improve over the next few hours.”

The school district announced it will soon release information on when parents can pick up packets for students in grades 3-12. Work will be included from the snow days on Friday and Monday.

Cumberland County Schools will be closed Monday, January 11, 2021 due to wintry weather. Roads in the southern part of... Posted by Cumberland County Schools, Crossville, TN on Monday, January 11, 2021

Morgan County Schools will be closed on Monday, Jan. 11 due to unsafe road conditions in parts of the county.

Due to unsafe road conditions in parts of the county, Morgan County Schools will be closed Monday, January 11, 2021. Posted by Morgan County Schools on Monday, January 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.