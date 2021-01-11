Advertisement

Kentucky launches new campaign to help end human trafficking

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - January 11 is Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

This year, it’s a day when officials in Kentucky are launching a new campaign with the aim to help end human trafficking in the commonwealth. It’s called “Your Eyes Save Lives” and the message is pretty clear in the title.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the new campaign and said that he wants everyone in Kentucky to understand the signs of potential trafficking and to be willing to report it to law enforcement.

The attorney general was joined by senators who sponsored House Bill 2 which mandated that signs with the human trafficking hotline number be put up in public places like airports and truck stops as well as other steps to try to bring this issue more to the front:

Officials said that human trafficking is a crime that usually goes under-reported or people misinterpret the signs of human trafficking and they hope that this campaign can help educate Kentuckians.

They hope to do this by pushing this message out in a variety of ways such as radio, television and billboards.

Attorney-General Cameron said it very directly, this program is framed around the idea that the more you know the more you can help.

“Built upon and around a simple concept: when we know and understand the signs of human trafficking, my eyes, your eyes, and the eyes of every Kentuckian can be used to report suspected human trafficking,” Cameron said.

Attorney-General Cameron said that this campaign is being funded through a grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Kentucky was one of two states to receive this grant.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments
KPD cruiser strikes pedestrian in North Knoxville

Latest News

Eventually, other distribution points besides the health department and hospitals will open. As...
Knox County officials say demand for COVID vaccine is outpacing supply
Former Auburn Defensive Coordinator
Vols set to hire former Auburn coordinator Kevin Steele
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Knox County
The route was originally scheduled to start service in 2020 but was postponed due to the...
Allegiant announces rescheduled nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach
COVID-19 deaths climb in East Tennessee nursing homes