KPD, KCSO respond to reports of “armed protests” planned across the country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office reassured the public that both organizations are ready to respond after reports of “armed protests” set to take place in the days leading up to Inauguration Day were released.

An internal FBI bulletin warned that, as of Sunday, the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said it has plans in place for events such as riots or protests; however, those units aren’t on standby right now.

“We obviously won’t put those special units on standby unless Sheriff Spangler gets intel that it is necessary or something breaks out. The public can rest assured that we are prepared,” a KCSO spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that “Sheriff Spangler has said many times that we are fortunate to not have the same issues as many parts of the country face.” Though the spokesperson said the sheriff is aware “there’s always a first time.”

The Knoxville Police Department said it cannot weigh on plans.

“The KPD is constantly monitoring for any and all possible threats to public safety, and preparing and planning a response in the event of public unrest or demonstrations here in Knoxville,” a KPD spokesperson said.

KPD is “positioned to respond promptly and appropriately if any events arise that warrants the presence of law enforcement,” the spokesperson added.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.