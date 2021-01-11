KPD releases driving tips as temperatures drop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department released driving tips as temperatures continue to drop Monday night into Tuesday morning.

“With temperatures dropping and precipitation expected overnight into tomorrow morning, remember these winter weather driving tips to stay safe on the roads,” said KPD in a Tweet.

KPD released winter driving reminders:

Adjust your speed to account for reduced traction when driving on snow and ice

Increase your following distance in case you have to stop

Check your tires to ensure proper inflation pressure and tread. Also, keep your gas tank as close to full as possible

Stay alert and put away any distractions. Know the rules of the road and follow them. They exist to keep the roads safe

Make sure that everyone in your vehicle wears a seatbelt