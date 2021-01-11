Advertisement

“Mentor to so many” Rural Metro Fire lays beloved fireman to rest

By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department laid one of its beloved firemen to rest Sunday.

According to the fire department, Reserve Firefighter John Howell Clift died Jan. 2 after losing his battle with COVID-19.

Today, Rural Metro Fire laid one of their own to rest. John Howell Clift, a Reserve Firefighter for over 35 years...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Sunday, January 10, 2021

Clift served Rural Metro for 35 years and was “a very prominent figure in the Carter Community, as well as a leader and mentor to so many,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

“John loved the fire department and his community, but his family was always his first love. John was so much, to so many, and will be missed by everyone that knew him,” the post reads.

