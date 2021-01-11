“Mentor to so many” Rural Metro Fire lays beloved fireman to rest
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department laid one of its beloved firemen to rest Sunday.
According to the fire department, Reserve Firefighter John Howell Clift died Jan. 2 after losing his battle with COVID-19.
Clift served Rural Metro for 35 years and was “a very prominent figure in the Carter Community, as well as a leader and mentor to so many,” the fire department wrote in a Facebook post.
“John loved the fire department and his community, but his family was always his first love. John was so much, to so many, and will be missed by everyone that knew him,” the post reads.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.