Missing 88-year-old may be going to Knoxville
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Franklin Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a woman who might be heading to Knoxville, according to Nashville affiliate WTVF.
WTVF reports Franklin police issued an alert for missing Billie Wellons.
Wellons might be traveling to Knoxville to visit family. She may be driving a gray 2005 Honda Civic with TN Tag P7671L.
Call 911 if you see her police say.
