Missing man found safe, Morristown police say

The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing man.
The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.
The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.(MPD)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Police Department said a missing man has been found safe.

Police said Nicolas Edmond Baucom was staying at Motel 6 on East Andrew Johnson Highway Saturday and was scheduled to meet some business acquaintances that afternoon but did not. Neither family nor business colleagues have been able to contact him.

At around 10:20 p.m. Monday night, the police department said he had been found and was safe.

