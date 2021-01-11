Advertisement

Pizza delivery driver robbed by two Tennessee children

Police in Dyersburg said two juveniles are still missing after being accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver.
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Police in Dyersburg said two juveniles are still missing after being accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver.

WMC reported that police responded to a reported armed robbery around 10:00 p.m. The victim told officers that two kids, between the ages of 10 and 14 robbed him. The driver said one of the kids indicated that he had a gun in his pocket and demanded money.

The victim said the other juvenile grabbed the pizzas, and they both ran away on foot.

Any with information on this case has been asked to call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, 311, or 285-1212 to speak with a detective.

