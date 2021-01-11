Advertisement

Rain & snow move out, setting up a milder week

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking a Tuesday melt-off and another two wintry systems down the line.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Snow and rain are here one day, and they’ll both be gone the next. After accumulating snow Monday, warmer weather melts it off.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight we’ll have some flurries, fog, and a low cloud deck. Looks like we will snap out of this by early afternoon, leaving us with sunshine and some semblance of warmth.

Afternoon temperatures will reach for the mid-to-upper 40s in the Valley and the low 40s in higher elevations.

There’s some fog and cooler temperatures arriving Wednesday morning. That combo could lead to slick spots – black ice – on bridges and overpasses, especially those near water. As for Wednesday afternoon, we’ve got a blend of clouds and blue sky.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wow! We’re in the low 50s Thursday with plentiful sunshine to share. Thursday should have a pretty stiff breeze at times because the next wintry mix system is a day away! That will have ground temperatures starting off warmer, however, so we will take a lot longer for anything to stick.

Friday brings rain from the southwest to northeast. A few high-elevation (what we commonly call the ‘Horseshoe’) snow showers develop Friday night as colder air sets up overhead. Some more light snow continues on Saturday morning. At least the first part of Saturday should be fairly cloudy.

Saturday and Sunday are both chilly; as temps go, it’s very similar to this past weekend.

Another potential small storm comes the following Monday, with a cold blast at the end of the month looming.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

