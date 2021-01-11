Advertisement

Heather Haley is tracking snow showers to cold rain

Wintry mix showers move through to start the week, with accumulations for some.
By Heather Haley
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:38 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and snow kick off the week, then we can have a few quieter weather days before showers again to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered snow showers Monday through Monday night.
Scattered snow showers Monday through Monday night.(WVLT)

This morning comes with scatter snow showers to flurries. We have some mixing in the Southern Valley where it’s slightly warmer. Most of our area is just below freezing, with Knoxville starting the day around 30 degrees.

We’re watching showers change to a cold rain in the lower elevations, but still light snow showers at times on the Plateau to Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky, as well as the Smoky Mountains. We have a 40% coverage all day, so that light snow starts adding up in the higher elevations outlining the Valley. Most receive less than a half an inch, but isolated spots between half an inch and one inch are possible. Meanwhile, the Valley collects a cold rain that is less than a tenth of an inch.

Today’s high is around 42 degrees in the Valley, but mid to upper 30s outlining the Valley. That’s why the types of precipitation vary, and accumulations are impacted by that back and forth and mixing.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, and back to snow showers to flurries for all. We’ll drop to around 32 degrees, and stay mostly cloudy.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds linger into Tuesday, but clear in the afternoon. That’s morning flurries to spotty mountain snow lasting longer, with the sun returning for most of our area in the afternoon with a high of 46 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are the best looking days in a while with sunshine and highs around 50. The mostly clear sky does allow us to drop to the mid to upper 20s, so be prepared for cold mornings, but nice looking days!

Showers return at the end of the week. On a typical winter story, this is rain showers and a change to some snow showers.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

