TDOT monitoring East Tennessee roads throughout night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it will have crews out overnight to monitor roads for winter weather response.

TDOT pointed to dropping temperatures and the possibility of precipitation and freezing fog Tuesday morning as reason for the move.

Crews will be monitoring roads and treating slick spots throughout the night.

Given the dropping temperatures and chances of precipitation overnight, and possible freezing fog at morning rush hour, @myTDOT will have staff in place in each East Tennessee county for overnight winter weather response. /1 — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) January 11, 2021

