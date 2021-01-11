TDOT monitoring East Tennessee roads throughout night
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it will have crews out overnight to monitor roads for winter weather response.
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it will have crews out overnight to monitor roads for winter weather response.
TDOT pointed to dropping temperatures and the possibility of precipitation and freezing fog Tuesday morning as reason for the move.
Crews will be monitoring roads and treating slick spots throughout the night.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.