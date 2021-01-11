Tennessee mother, boyfriend accused of neglecting ‘vulnerable’ adult daughter

DECATURVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged a woman and her boyfriend with neglecting and abusing the woman’s adult daughter.

Investigators said Belynda Scott’s daughter was admitted to a Memphis hospital on December 30, which prompted the investigation.

Officials said they executed a search warrant for Scott’s home and found information that claimed Scott, along with her boyfriend Carlos Johnson, abused and neglected the 21-year-old victim.

According to WMC, Scott and Johnson were charged with aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult (physical harm), aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult (bodily injury), and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Both were booked at the Shelby County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.