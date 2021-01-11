Tennessee Rep. Chuck Fleishmann tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. Representative Chuck Fleishmann has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from his office and a post on his Facebook page.

“Today, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with another infected Member of Congress, with whom I share a residence in D.C. I have been in quarantine since Wednesday night, which is when I learned the individual had tested positive, and following CDC guidance. I will continue to work for my constituents while self-isolating. I currently feel okay and remain in contact with the Attending Physician. I again, want to urge all Americans to continue to wear masks, practice proper hygiene, and follow CDC guidance as we work to combat COVID-19.”

The positive tests comes days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, where several members of congress were forced in close proximity of one another.

