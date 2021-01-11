TSA features airport dogs in 2021 calendar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The adorable dogs of the Transportation Security Administration want to help you schedule your own trip with its 2021 calendar.

The adorable calendar includes photos and fun facts about 12 dogs that help TSA with passenger screening and security across the United States.

January’s dog features Rony a Vizsla at Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW). TSA says Rony thinks that anything edible is fair game! Rony has his sights on being President one day. He already knows how to command a room and is ready to make that leap after retirement!

You can get a free copy of TSA’s 2021 calendar that features hard-working airport dogs nationwide here.

