Victim identified in deadly West Knoxville shooting
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified a man shot and killed Sunday in West Knoxville.
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KCSO said Kevin J. Roberts was killed in a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Edenbridge Way.
A second victim, not yet identified, remains hospitalized.
The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with any information on the incident to reach out to deputies at 865-215-2243 or email crimetips@knoxsheriff.org
