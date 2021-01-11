Advertisement

Victim identified in deadly West Knoxville shooting

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified a man shot and killed Sunday in West Knoxville.
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified a man shot and killed Sunday in West Knoxville.

KCSO said Kevin J. Roberts was killed in a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Edenbridge Way.

A second victim, not yet identified, remains hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with any information on the incident to reach out to deputies at 865-215-2243 or email crimetips@knoxsheriff.org

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments
KPD cruiser strikes pedestrian in North Knoxville

Latest News

Eventually, other distribution points besides the health department and hospitals will open. As...
Knox County officials say demand for COVID vaccine is outpacing supply
Former Auburn Defensive Coordinator
Vols set to hire former Auburn coordinator Kevin Steele
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Knox County
The route was originally scheduled to start service in 2020 but was postponed due to the...
Allegiant announces rescheduled nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach
COVID-19 deaths climb in East Tennessee nursing homes