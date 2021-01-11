Victim identified in deadly West Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office identified a man shot and killed Sunday in West Knoxville.

KCSO said Kevin J. Roberts was killed in a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Edenbridge Way.

A second victim, not yet identified, remains hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office is asking for anyone with any information on the incident to reach out to deputies at 865-215-2243 or email crimetips@knoxsheriff.org

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.