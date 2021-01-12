12 car break-ins reported overnight at one Tennessee business
Police in Memphis are asking for the public’s help after 12 break-ins were reported at one business overnight.
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Police in Memphis are asking for the public’s help after 12 break-ins were reported at one business overnight.
WMC reported officers were called to Medtronics on Swinnea Road around 8 a.m. Monday morning for reported break-ins.
Several vehicles were also vandalized.
Here’s a list of vehicles that were vandalized/broken into on the scene --
- Dodge Challenger - small change, medications, and a backpack was stolen
- Toyota Camry - a purse was stolen with a wallet and driver’s license inside
- Toyota - a gun was stolen
- Jeep - a gun was stolen
- Chevy Camero - money and gun stolen
- Chevy Impala - two packages were stolen
- Chevy Malibu - purse stolen
- Cadillac - $7,000, an iPad, and a gun was stolen
- Chevy Malibu, - purse and gun stolen
- Toyota Corolla - purse stolen
- Buick - iPad stolen
- Ranger Rover - LV purse and Macbook was stolen
If you have any information on this case, contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.