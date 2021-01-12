Advertisement

12 car break-ins reported overnight at one Tennessee business

Police in Memphis are asking for the public’s help after 12 break-ins were reported at one business overnight.
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - Police in Memphis are asking for the public’s help after 12 break-ins were reported at one business overnight.

WMC reported officers were called to Medtronics on Swinnea Road around 8 a.m. Monday morning for reported break-ins.

Several vehicles were also vandalized.

Here’s a list of vehicles that were vandalized/broken into on the scene --

  • Dodge Challenger - small change, medications, and a backpack was stolen
  • Toyota Camry - a purse was stolen with a wallet and driver’s license inside
  • Toyota - a gun was stolen
  • Jeep - a gun was stolen
  • Chevy Camero - money and gun stolen
  • Chevy Impala - two packages were stolen
  • Chevy Malibu - purse stolen
  • Cadillac - $7,000, an iPad, and a gun was stolen
  • Chevy Malibu, - purse and gun stolen
  • Toyota Corolla - purse stolen
  • Buick - iPad stolen
  • Ranger Rover - LV purse and Macbook was stolen

If you have any information on this case, contact the Memphis Police Department at 528-CASH.

