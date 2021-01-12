Advertisement

16-year-old Wisconsin dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ALBANY, Wis. (WVLT) - A 16-year-old father from Wisconsin is accused of killing his daughter just days after she was born.

The 16-year-old, identified as Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, has since been charged with first-degree intentional homicide in connection with his daughter’s death.

WMTV reported, in the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, prosecutors recounted how Kruckenberg-Anderson described leaving the baby, who was born on January 5, behind in the woods outside the Village of Albany.

According to the report, Kruckenberg-Anderson said he placed the four-day-old baby in the tree and after the baby started crying, the teenager covered the infant with snow and walked away.

Wisconsin officials say Kruckenberg-Anderson reportedly told investigators he knew that the little girl would likely die from being exposed to the elements like that.

After leading Green Co. deputies to her body, Kruckenberg-Anderson also allegedly admitted to shooting her twice in the head.

WMTV reported, Kruckenberg-Anderson was arrested on January 10 and booked into the Rock Co. Juvenile Detention Center. In addition to the first-degree homicide count, he is also charged with moving a corpse.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

