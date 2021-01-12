4 strangers with same name form band

(WVLT/CBS) - Have you ever met someone with the same name as you? Paul O’Sullivan, of Baltimore, Maryland, met several.

“One night, I was kind of just indiscriminately adding Paul O’Sullivans on Facebook and a good amount of them accepted my friend request,” O’Sullivan, who has become known as Baltimore Paul, told CBS News. “Eventually, their stuff started showing up in my news feed. And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, we’re all musicians.’ You know, it kind of felt like the universe was daring me to do something with this serendipitous scenario.”

CBS News reported that Baltimore Paul reached out to several Paul O’Sullivans around the world who were into music. Eventually, three of them formed a music group. It’s aptly named The Paul O’Sullivan Band.

Manchester Paul is on bass, Pennsylvania Paul is on percussion, while Baltimore Paul and Rotterdam Paul are on guitar and vocals.

“In this world, sometimes you think everything’s been done,” Manchester Paul, from the U.K, told CBS News during an interview with all four Paul O’Sullivans. “Particularly with the internet, everything’s been covered, everything’s been done. Well actually, this felt like a first. And it still feels like a first.”

The group put out a single at the start of 2020 and have used lockdown to record an entire album.

“It feels great to be able to contact people on the other side of the world when you’re in lockdown because you don’t feel alone at the moment,” said Rotterdam Paul, who hails from the Netherlands city.

Baltimore Paul told CBS News that they wrote their lyrics like an assembly line. He went first with Rotterdam Paul then sent ideas to Manchester for approval.

