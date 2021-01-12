Advertisement

Allegiant announces rescheduled nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach

The route was originally scheduled to start service in 2020 but was postponed due to the...
The route was originally scheduled to start service in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(KTUU)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Allegiant announced rescheduled nonstop flights from Knoxville to Myrtle Beach International Airport will begin in June 2021.

The route was originally scheduled to start service in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of the new launch date, Allegiant is offering one-way tickets on the new route as low as $39.

The new nonstop route via McGhee Tyson Airport will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found online.

Flights must be purchased by Jan 13, 2021, for travel by August, 14, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments
KPD cruiser strikes pedestrian in North Knoxville

Latest News

Eventually, other distribution points besides the health department and hospitals will open. As...
Knox County officials say demand for COVID vaccine is outpacing supply
Former Auburn Defensive Coordinator
Vols set to hire former Auburn coordinator Kevin Steele
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Knox County
COVID-19 deaths climb in East Tennessee nursing homes