Allegiant announces rescheduled nonstop flights to Myrtle Beach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Allegiant announced rescheduled nonstop flights from Knoxville to Myrtle Beach International Airport will begin in June 2021.

The route was originally scheduled to start service in 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of the new launch date, Allegiant is offering one-way tickets on the new route as low as $39.

The new nonstop route via McGhee Tyson Airport will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found online.

Flights must be purchased by Jan 13, 2021, for travel by August, 14, 2021.

