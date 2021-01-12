At home doctor service comes to Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dispatch Health came to Knox County in October of 2020, and in the midst of COVID, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

What this service does, is bring the doctor to patients’ homes. According to their executive director, this service can set bone fractures, suture and stitch cuts and even administer COVID tests.

Dispatch Health’s executive director says the idea is to “bring back that doctors bag from the 1950′s,” to help those that aren’t able to leave their home or don’t feel comfortable doing so.

So far, Dispatch Health has seen more than 54 patients in Knox County.

