Clearing your headspace for 2021

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - How to get through the stress of 2021 with its pandemic and political turmoil? Maybe it’s a combination of fitness and mindset to clear your so-called headspace.

Instructor Henrietta Thompson said she’s been determined to continue at least with virtual classes at The Yoga Corner of Morristown, “because I’ve seen a lot of tension in some students that I never saw before this.” She said her personal mindset starts with being grateful for the blessings in her life. “Begin your day with gratitude, silence and find five basic poses to incorporate first thing in the morning,” said Thompson.

Bruce Roff, who practices Chinese medicine at Roots of Wellness in Dandridge, said fitness, as well as breathing practices, can help promote wellness. “You do 10 minutes in the morning before you get out of bed of just easy breathing. The exercise is 4, 7, 8. You breathe in for 4 seconds, you hold it for 7 seconds and then you exhale for 8 seconds.” Roff said he advises clients to do a total of 30 minutes of breathing exercises throughout the day. Plus, he encourages stretching.

Dr. Roff said taking time for one’s self to relax is very important. “Making sure that we take time throughout the day to kind of unplug. Really focusing on ourselves. Making a cup of tea. Just sitting and listening to the birds a little bit.”

Dr. Roff said if focusing on healthy habits at home is not enough to get you out of a funk, you may need to consider professional help. “Maybe we started drinking a little bit more than we have before. Or the isolation is leading us into symptoms that we weren’t really paying attention to. And now is a good time to do a check.”

Blogger Candace Crabtree of His Mercy is New said she thinks of not clearing headspace, but adding good things to it. “When I am overwhelmed. When I am just really struggling, I like to think of it as I need to fill my mind with some other stuff besides this negative broken record that keeps going. So, I personally love to take God’s word and pray it back to God.” On her blog, Crabtree offers frequent devotional studies that are easy to follow.

“I think so many of us as moms can find peace in the moment when we can redirect our own minds just like we redirect our kids,” said Crabtree. “Fill me with peace, when my human nature wants to be fearful.”

