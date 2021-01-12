Deputies: Richmond woman tried to kill boyfriend when he wouldn’t get in car with her

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a domestic dispute with her boyfriend.

Deputies say 35-year-old Ada Miniard fired at least one shot at the victim after getting into an argument at his farm.

Deputies say 35-year-old Ada Miniard fired at least one shot at the victim after getting into an argument at his farm. (Madison Co. Detention Center)

According to an arrest citation, Miniard shot at the man after he said he would not get in a car with her.

His dog then jumped on her allowing him to run into the woods and escape.

Miniard was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.