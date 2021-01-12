Advertisement

Donated food truck park space feeds rural needs

There are more hot food options daily in White Pine.
By Anne Brock
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re not cooking all your meals at home, finding hot food choices to-go is not always easy in rural East Tennessee.

An established business in the Jefferson County community of White Pine decided to do something to bring more people downtown while giving them more food options.

“People like to eat!” said Manager John Walker of Farrar Funeral Home on Main Street in White Pine. For months during the pandemic, the business has donated its available parking lot space to create a rotating food truck park. Each day a different truck parks to serve hot food, rent-free.

“No, they don’t charge rent at all,” said Bill Hall of GrillBilly Smoke Food Truck that parks there on Tuesdays. “It’s actually a service that he provides to the community because restaurants are limited in this area.”

Business has been good for Hall since people seem to appreciate more flavors and take-home conveniences. ‘We found people ordering in quantity more. Pounds of meat as opposed to just a lunch plate,” said Hall.

Customer Amanda James said she’ll pick a local food truck over food chains because of the flavor. “I get the Bad Boy Brisket. It’s on Texas toast. Brisket, pepper jack cheese, onions, peppers. It’s absolutely amazing!”

Hall said he enjoys serving up food and meeting the people. “Mantra is loving you through barbecue!”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(TDOT)
Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family
WKYT has learned through multiple sources UK baseball player Ben Jordan has died at the age of...
UK baseball, basketball player Ben Jordan dies at 22
16-year-old dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
16-year-old Wisconsin dad abandoned baby in snow-filled fallen tree
The reporter asked the woman why she wanted to go in the Capitol to which she replied, “We’re...
Who is ‘Elizabeth from Knoxville’ and why is she trending?
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger

Latest News

The company said it is encouraging, but not requiring employees to be vaccinated.
Dollar General says it will pay workers to get COVID-19 vaccine
Image License<br />Cropped Photo: Brennan Schnell / (CC BY-NC 2.0)<br />License Link
Justin Timberlake to perform during Biden inauguration special
Martin Luther King Jr.
Nashville fellowship’s 32nd Annual MLK Day Event goes virtual
FILE - In this July 31, 2015 file photo, Dolly Parton performs in concert at the Ryman...
Tenn. bill introduced to install Dolly Parton statue at State Capitol
Small business "Yes, we're open" sign.
Some small businesses can apply for PPP loans now