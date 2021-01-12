Donated food truck park space feeds rural needs

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re not cooking all your meals at home, finding hot food choices to-go is not always easy in rural East Tennessee.

An established business in the Jefferson County community of White Pine decided to do something to bring more people downtown while giving them more food options.

“People like to eat!” said Manager John Walker of Farrar Funeral Home on Main Street in White Pine. For months during the pandemic, the business has donated its available parking lot space to create a rotating food truck park. Each day a different truck parks to serve hot food, rent-free.

“No, they don’t charge rent at all,” said Bill Hall of GrillBilly Smoke Food Truck that parks there on Tuesdays. “It’s actually a service that he provides to the community because restaurants are limited in this area.”

Business has been good for Hall since people seem to appreciate more flavors and take-home conveniences. ‘We found people ordering in quantity more. Pounds of meat as opposed to just a lunch plate,” said Hall.

Customer Amanda James said she’ll pick a local food truck over food chains because of the flavor. “I get the Bad Boy Brisket. It’s on Texas toast. Brisket, pepper jack cheese, onions, peppers. It’s absolutely amazing!”

Hall said he enjoys serving up food and meeting the people. “Mantra is loving you through barbecue!”

