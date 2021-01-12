Knox County officials say demand for COVID vaccine is outpacing supply

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials announced demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is significantly outpacing supply.

According to officials, the county had 4,700 vaccines in hand, most of which were distributed to health care workers and first responders. The Knox County Health Department said they must rely on the State and vaccine distributors with regard to how quickly it can vaccinate citizens.

KCHD’s remaining doses of the vaccine have all been allocated for use this week.

According to KCHD, the availability and scheduling of vaccine clinics will depend on vaccine supply moving forward.

“We know it’s frustrating, and we wish we had more vaccine, too,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We are glad so many people want the vaccine, but we just don’t have the supply right now. For instance, we don’t have enough vaccine to vaccinate every Knox Countian who falls in the 1a priority category, so be prepared that it could take many months to move through all of the phases.”

Eventually, other distribution points besides the health department and hospitals will open. As vaccine supply increases, so will the capacity for vaccinations.

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are working with the federal and state government to build a plan to vaccinate those long-term care employees and residents.

KCHD is not taking part in the state’s online vaccine appointment schedule portal. The state’s portal is for the 89 counties throughout Tennessee. Knox County is in the process of creating an online vaccine appointment scheduling site.

Individuals are allowed to travel to other counties than where they reside to be vaccinated, according to KCHD.

