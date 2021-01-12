Advertisement

Knox County officials say demand for COVID vaccine is outpacing supply

Eventually, other distribution points besides the health department and hospitals will open. As...
Eventually, other distribution points besides the health department and hospitals will open. As vaccine supply increases, so will the capacity for vaccinations.(Madison Pitsch)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials announced demand for the COVID-19 vaccine is significantly outpacing supply.

According to officials, the county had 4,700 vaccines in hand, most of which were distributed to health care workers and first responders. The Knox County Health Department said they must rely on the State and vaccine distributors with regard to how quickly it can vaccinate citizens.

KCHD’s remaining doses of the vaccine have all been allocated for use this week.

According to KCHD, the availability and scheduling of vaccine clinics will depend on vaccine supply moving forward.

“We know it’s frustrating, and we wish we had more vaccine, too,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “We are glad so many people want the vaccine, but we just don’t have the supply right now. For instance, we don’t have enough vaccine to vaccinate every Knox Countian who falls in the 1a priority category, so be prepared that it could take many months to move through all of the phases.”

Eventually, other distribution points besides the health department and hospitals will open. As vaccine supply increases, so will the capacity for vaccinations.

CVS and Walgreens pharmacies are working with the federal and state government to build a plan to vaccinate those long-term care employees and residents.

KCHD is not taking part in the state’s online vaccine appointment schedule portal. The state’s portal is for the 89 counties throughout Tennessee. Knox County is in the process of creating an online vaccine appointment scheduling site.

Individuals are allowed to travel to other counties than where they reside to be vaccinated, according to KCHD.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments
KPD cruiser strikes pedestrian in North Knoxville

Latest News

Football Vols set to bring in Kevin Steele
Football Vols set to bring in Kevin Steele
Department of Health says it will be offered in all 89 of the counties they oversee
New COVID vaccine scheduling tool allows for added online convenience
Former Auburn Defensive Coordinator
Vols set to hire former Auburn coordinator Kevin Steele
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Knox County