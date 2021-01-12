Advertisement

Knoxville among 2021’s best cities to get a job

Knoxville is among the new year’s best cities to get a job, according to a new report.
Knoxville
Knoxville(WVLT)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for a new job in Knoxville, you’re in luck. A new report claims Knoxville is among the best cities this year to get a job.

WalletHub released its “2021′s Best Cities for Jobs” report, which details cities across the country and their job prospects.

Source: WalletHub

Knoxville comes in at 30th on the list, but is in the top 15 for “job market,” overall.

The best city to find a job, according to the report, is South Burlington, Vermont.

To get the data, “WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions, “Job Market” and “Socio-economics.”

You can see the full report here.

