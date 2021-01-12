Knoxville among 2021’s best cities to get a job

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re looking for a new job in Knoxville, you’re in luck. A new report claims Knoxville is among the best cities this year to get a job.

WalletHub released its “2021′s Best Cities for Jobs” report, which details cities across the country and their job prospects.

Knoxville comes in at 30th on the list, but is in the top 15 for “job market,” overall.

The best city to find a job, according to the report, is South Burlington, Vermont.

To get the data, “WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions, “Job Market” and “Socio-economics.”

You can see the full report here.

