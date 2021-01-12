Knoxville drops out of ranking for worst cities for coronavirus cases per capita

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville has dropped out of the ranking on data charts for worst cities for coronavirus cases per capita.

On Monday, Jan. 11, Knoxville was ranked No. 5 according to White House Data, before it fell out of the top ten list.

According to the data, Chattanooga is ranked No. 6 and has 3,911 cases per 100,000.

The Knox County Health Department said Knoxville has 5,417 active COVID cases out of 33,784 total confirmed cases.

You can find the new White House data here.

