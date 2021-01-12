Advertisement

Knoxville organization helping bring back old-style photography

We all have cameras on our iPhones and devices, but the nostalgic way of developing film photography is making a comeback. At The Knoxville Community Darkroom, you can have access to the equipment and resources you need to get started.
Negative film at Knoxville Community Darkroom
Negative film at Knoxville Community Darkroom
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
At the Knoxville Community Darkroom, you can have access to the equipment and resources you need to get started.

As a photography professor at Carson Newman University, Lisa Flannery and her students have access to a dark room on campus.

“I think students see photography in a much different way than even 10 years ago. My students recognize photography as being an art form,” said Flannery.

She created a space for anyone in the community to experiment with film. They have their own darkroom and learning space.

“You’d be surprised at what you can do in the darkroom... It’s not just black and white. You can even tone a print in tea or coffee,” said Flannery.

She’s hosting workshops on using a camera, developing film, and printing.

“You don’t have to be a film photographer to take a class. Anyone can come in with a digital camera and we can show you how it works- it’s called “I got a camera for Christmas and now what?” said Flannery.

She’d like to use their new building as a gallery space to show off local talent.

The darkroom is located on Jennings Avenue in Knoxville. New members need an orientation, which can be made by appointment by emailing theknoxvillecommunitydarkroom@gmail.com.

