Lady Vols crack AP Poll, Vols fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following wins over Arkansas at home and a 64-63 victory at LSU, the Lady Vols (8-1) have made their first appearance in the Associated Press rankings at #23. Kellie Harper’s team is scheduled to play host to Georgia on Thursday night.

Tennessee is one of six SEC teams ranked this week. Arkansas stands at No. 17, while the other Big Orange top-15 conquest this season, Big Ten favorite Indiana, is ranked No. 18 this time around. The only team to defeat UT, West Virginia, is receiving votes after crushing (then) No. 17 and current No. 21 Texas last week. Also garnering votes are Georgia and Alabama, Tennessee’s next two opponents.The Lady Vols climbed as high as No. 17 in 2019-20 in the first year of the Kellie Harper era and stayed in the polls for most of the season before finishing just outside the rankings. This marks the 14th week the program has been included in the AP Poll under Harper’s direction.

Meanwhile, despite wins over Arkansas and at Texas A&M, the UT men have dropped a spot in this week’s AP Top-25 poll. The (9-1) Vols drop to 10th. The men are scheduled to play at Vanderbilt Tuesday night. Tennessee is one of nine schools in the country and the only one in the SEC with both the men’s and women’s programs ranked in the Top-25.

