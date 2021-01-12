Clearing to a WVLT First Alert tonight for ice patches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds and the last of the flurries are tapering off on this Tuesday. We do have some frosty cold mornings, but at least it’s dry for a few days. The next chance for rain to snow showers starts Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds are hanging around today and slowly clearing. Actually the afternoon comes with clouds slowly peeling back west to east, so more sun on the Plateau before the Valley. Then continued clearing this evening. Today’s high is around 44 degrees, which is just below average.

The lack of clouds tonight makes it even colder! We’ll drop to around 26 degrees, with a calm wind. We have a WVLT First Alert in effect for the Wednesday morning commute, as these are prime conditions for frost and freezing fog. That means the fog that develops can create slick spots, as it freezes on cold surfaces.

Icy spots possible Wednesday morning. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday comes with seasonable temperatures from beginning to end. Yes, those 20s are pretty normal and the high of 48 degrees is right around average too. It’s a beautiful mostly sunny day.

Thursday also starts out in the 20s, and warms to around 52 degrees. That extra warming is because a system is on the way. That also means we’ll see increasing clouds and pick up more wind at times.

Friday brings rain showers from the southwest, and a high of 45 degrees. Those rain showers change to snow showers in the higher elevations outlining the Valley Friday night and really into Saturday as well. We’ll have a few snow showers Saturday, with a high of only 38 degrees. This makes for a potential for a dusting in spots in the lower elevations and light accumulations in the higher elevations, as of now.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

