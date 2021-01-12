Local consignment pop-up shop going virtual for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A place where a lot of teens got their prom dresses and brides got a deal on their wedding gowns is holding off on the annual event, for now.

On Facebook, Southern Belle’s Closet, posted “Our 2021 Pop-Up Event is on hold until we know more about local/surrounding high school proms. Shop online now for Wedding Dresses, Bridal Party Gowns, and Prom/Pageant Gowns! Private appointments are available as well as shipping. Stay tuned for more info as we know...”

In the past, the annual event allows women to buy consigned formal dresses for a fraction of the price. If you’d like to shop online you can do so here.

