Most Americans couldn’t cover a $1,000 financial emergency, survey finds

A new survey says fewer than four in 10 Americans have enough money set aside to cover an unexpected expense of $1,000.
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
(CBS/WVLT) - A new survey says fewer than four in 10 Americans have enough money set aside to cover an unexpected expense of $1,000.

The poll, conducted by Bankrate in December, was released Monday. It found that only 39 percent of respondents could handle a surprise bill for that amount, while 38 percent said they would need to borrow the money.

“The precarious state of Americans’ emergency savings has been further set back by the pandemic, with nearly as many needing to borrow to cover a $1,000 unplanned expense as those that can pay for it from savings,” Greg McBride, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, said in a statement.

More than 1,000 Americans were surveyed, and 18 percent said they would pay for a $1,000 expense with a credit card, while 12 percent said they would borrow from family.

CBS News reports that many economists believe an economic recovery will occur in the country once the COVID-19 vaccine is widely distributed. According to the Bankrate survey, 44 percent of Americans believed their finances would improve in 2021.

