Knoxville group expected to protest in Nashville, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to reports of ‘armed protests’ that are set to take place at the State Capitol in the days leading up to Inauguration Day.

An internal FBI bulletin warned that, as of Sunday, the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through President-elect Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials who read details of the memo to The Associated Press.

According to a release, MNPD officers are aware of the potential for protests originating at the State Capitol Tuesday, Sunday and Wednesday, Jan. 20.

“It is important that you know that the MNPD is remaining in contact with our state and federal partners to ensure that the rights of citizens to hold peaceful rallies and protests are protected, but do not cross into violating the law. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be very visible on Capitol grounds to maintain public safety and ensure property is not damaged. Our department will be monitoring any activities at the Capitol and elsewhere,” said MNPD in a release. “We will have officers on stand-by with the same aforementioned mission: maintain public safety and protect property.”

MNPD says they are not aware of any threat toward Metropolitan Government buildings or downtown but continuing to closely monitor any events. The chief said that a group of protestors based in Knoxville is set to protest in the capital Jan. 12, but police did not offer any further details on that protest or the group.

“The men and women of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are dedicated and committed to the safety of all of Nashville,” said MNPD in a release.

“We are aware of events scheduled for this week and are taking precautions to ensure the Capitol is safe. However we cannot discuss what our security measures are,” said The Tennessee Highway Patrol.

