Nashville Predators preparing for fans with ‘Smashville Safe’ plan in place

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Nashville Predators and Bridgestone Arena are preparing for the eventual return of fans by launching the “Smashville Safe” and “Tennessee Venue Pledge” plan to provide a safe environment amid the coronavirus pandemic, WTVF reported.

According to the initiative, masks covering the nose and mouth will be required when on the arena property for anyone over 2 years old. Gaiters, bandanas and coverings with exhalation valves or vents will not be allowed. Team officials said fans can lower their masks when actively eating or drinking while in their designated seats.

WTVF reported the arena will operate fully on mobile tickets, providing a contactless entry for fans. Concession stands will also be cashless and have limited menus.

Fans will be subject to temperature checks at the door.

The guidelines also emphasize social distancing by distributing tickets in seat blocks known as “pods” and giving fans a recommended entry time and designated entrance. When the game is over, fans will be released by section.

No bags will be allowed for events in Bridgestone Arena in an effort to provide an added level of security and expedite guest entry.

WTVF reported Bridgestone Arena and the Preds have been joined by 15 other venues in the Tennessee Venue Pledge, which aims to unite entertainment and event venues for the purpose of producing live events in the safest way possible.

