Nebraska teen stabs baby cousin to death

FREMONT, Nebraska (WVLT/KETV) - A teenager in Nebraska is accused of murder in the death of his own newborn cousin, officials say.

KETV reports that the Fremont community is in shock after the discovery of the death of a 4-month-old baby.

Fremont police said the baby was taken in by the family of the accused killer, 19-year-old Alexander Hernandez.

“The baby was actually born in Chicago, I believe. There was some difficulties there with a family so the Hernandez family here in Fremont agreed to take the baby in,” Fremont police Lt. Ed Watts said.

Watts said Hernandez would not speak to officials and that a family member was able to wrestle the knife away from him.

The teen was taken into custody.

