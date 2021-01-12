Advertisement

New COVID vaccine scheduling tool allows for added online convenience

Department of Health says it will be offered in all 89 of the counties they oversee
Department of Health says it will be offered in all 89 of the counties they oversee(WVLT)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Health is now offering an online scheduling tool to the 89 counties the department oversees. Those counties, like Knox, have the choice to do the same or to not.

People can now visit the department of health’s website and go to the COVID vaccine tab where an interactive map of Tennessee counties can be found.

After clicking on “more information” users will be taken to a signup genius page where they can check to see if they are eligible for the vaccine phases. If a person is eligible they will be able to sign up to schedule an appointment and be put on the waitlist.

KCHD is not taking part in the state’s online vaccine appointment schedule portal. The state’s portal is for the 89 counties throughout Tennessee. Knox County is in the process of creating an online vaccine appointment scheduling site.

Individuals are allowed to travel to other counties than where they reside to be vaccinated, according to KCHD.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old girl who had been missing out of Nashville since December has been found safe.
13-year-old Tenn. girl missing since December found safe
In a viral video, the woman is heard saying "I got maced, yea I made it like a foot inside and...
Maryville woman who looks like “Elizabeth from Knoxville” says she’s her doppelgänger
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
The Latest: Trump issues emergency declaration for inaugural
COVID-19 vaccine
Tennessee launches online system for scheduling COVID vaccine appointments
KPD cruiser strikes pedestrian in North Knoxville

Latest News

Football Vols set to bring in Kevin Steele
Football Vols set to bring in Kevin Steele
Eventually, other distribution points besides the health department and hospitals will open. As...
Knox County officials say demand for COVID vaccine is outpacing supply
Former Auburn Defensive Coordinator
Vols set to hire former Auburn coordinator Kevin Steele
Latest COVID-19 data 12/14
COVID-19 deaths continue to rise in Knox County