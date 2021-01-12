New COVID vaccine scheduling tool allows for added online convenience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Department of Health is now offering an online scheduling tool to the 89 counties the department oversees. Those counties, like Knox, have the choice to do the same or to not.

People can now visit the department of health’s website and go to the COVID vaccine tab where an interactive map of Tennessee counties can be found.

After clicking on “more information” users will be taken to a signup genius page where they can check to see if they are eligible for the vaccine phases. If a person is eligible they will be able to sign up to schedule an appointment and be put on the waitlist.

KCHD is not taking part in the state’s online vaccine appointment schedule portal. The state’s portal is for the 89 counties throughout Tennessee. Knox County is in the process of creating an online vaccine appointment scheduling site.

Individuals are allowed to travel to other counties than where they reside to be vaccinated, according to KCHD.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.