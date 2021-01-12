Ole Smoky Distillery donates $35K to ‘Friends of the Smokies’

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ole Smoky Distillery announced a $35,000 donation to Friends of the Smokies Tuesday morning.

Friends of the Smokies is a non-profit organization that assists the National Park Service to preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

In November, OIe Smoky Distillery began selling itsLimited Edition ‘Friends of the Smokies Blackberry Moonshine. A portion of the sale of the moonshine, to date, made up the $35K donation.

“We are committed to helping our neighbors in East Tennessee and are thrilled that so many Ole Smoky fans purchased our commemorative ‘Friends of the Smokies’ Blackberry Moonshine. We will continue to support this important effort throughout the year and look forward to welcoming back millions of Great Smoky Mountain visitors in 2021,” said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery.

The Limited Edition Commemorative Ole Smoky ‘Friends of the Smokies’ Blackberry Moonshine can still be purchased at Ole Smoky’s distilleries in Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Nashville.

“Partnering with Ole Smoky Distillery was a perfect match raising both awareness and money for the programs that we support in Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Proceeds from the sale of commemorative jars of Ole Smoky Blackberry Moonshine will support the ongoing historic preservation of the largest collection of Appalachian structures. We are so thankful for the generous support from Ole Smoky and the opportunity to share the mission of Friends of the Smokies with the millions of tourists that visited their distilleries. Thanks to everyone that purchased a jar or two and being a Friend of the Smokies, what a tasty way to raise money,” said Tim Chandler, Executive Director & CEO of Friends of the Smokies.

Ole Smoky Distillery said more opportunities to support Friends of the Smokies will continue throughout 2021.

