Police searching for missing 88-year-old who may be headed to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Franklin Police Department have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing elderly woman.

According to police, 88-year-old Billie Suitt Wellons went missing from 1101 Downs Boulevard. Officials said she may be headed to Knoxville to visit family.

Wellons may be traveling in a gray 2005 Honda Civic TN Tag P7671L.

Anyone who sees Wellons or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

