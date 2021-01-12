Police searching for missing 88-year-old who may be headed to Knoxville
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Franklin Police Department have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing elderly woman.
According to police, 88-year-old Billie Suitt Wellons went missing from 1101 Downs Boulevard. Officials said she may be headed to Knoxville to visit family.
Wellons may be traveling in a gray 2005 Honda Civic TN Tag P7671L.
Anyone who sees Wellons or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.