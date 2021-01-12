Advertisement

Police searching for missing 88-year-old who may be headed to Knoxville

Wellons may be traveling in a gray 2005 Honda Civic TN Tag P7671L.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Franklin Police Department have asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing elderly woman.

According to police, 88-year-old Billie Suitt Wellons went missing from 1101 Downs Boulevard. Officials said she may be headed to Knoxville to visit family.

Anyone who sees Wellons or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

