Rep. Diana Harshbarger opposes removing Trump from office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) - Tennessee Representative Diana Harshbarger released a statement Tuesday voicing opposition to attempts by the House of Representatives to remove President Donald Trump from office following a riot and invasion on Capitol Hill last week.

As of Tuesday House lawmakers are reconvening at the Capitol to approve a resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare the president unable to serve. If Pence doesn’t, the House is expected to move swiftly to impeach President Donald Trump.

“I strongly oppose invoking the 25th Amendment and impeaching the President. After the atrocities on January 6th, President Trump announced his full support for a peaceful transition of power. The calls for impeachment are at odds with Joe Biden’s call for unity and will only further the divide. Congressional Democrats have even floated the idea to wait until after Biden’s first one hundred days in office to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, showing this is nothing more than a way to score political points with their base,” Harshbarger said in a statement.

A day after the riot, which left 5 people dead, Trump released a video saying a new administration would be inaugurated on January 20.

In the days leading up to the Jan. 6 certification vote, Trump encouraged his supporters to descend on Washington, D.C., promising a “wild” rally in support of his baseless claims of election fraud, despite his own administration’s findings to the contrary. Speaking for more than an hour to a crowd on the Ellipse, Trump encouraged supporters to “fight like hell” and suggested that Republican lawmakers would need “more courage not to step up” and overturn the will of voters to grant him another term in office. He also suggested he would join them in marching on the Capitol, the Associated Press reported.

The president arrived in Texas Tuesday where he took no responsibility for the incident.

Harshbarger’s full statement can be viewed below:

