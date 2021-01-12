Advertisement

Slippery start to Wednesday: First Alert explained

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking freezing fog, then late week rain to snow showers.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Once the sky clears, we’re in for fog tonight. Factor in frigid temperatures and, well, we could see freezing fog creating seriously slippery weather. A WVLT First Alert is posted for Wednesday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clearing trend from late Tuesday continues overnight, and temps will plummet promptly after midnight. Insert fog. It looks to be denser and more widespread than the fog Tuesday morning. The big hurdle Wednesday morning from 5:00-10:00 is not simply the visibility - though that’s something to monitor. It’s the below freezing temperatures that will create freezing fog and icy roads and bridges. That’s especially true at higher elevations and those favorable spots for upslope fog. Looking at the higher foothills towns at the edge of the national park for that impact. We’re pinpointing East Knox, Sevier, Grainger, Cocke, Hamblen, Union Counties, among others.

Following the WVLT First Alert, the sun comes out Wednesday afternoon. We’re still not too terribly warm but the snow melt will continue.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday will be sunny, warm, and breezy. This is easily the “pick day” for outdoor plans this week.

That’s preceding a rainy few hours on Friday. With ground temps still warm, most of the initial few hours here will be liquid, cold rain.

Friday night into late Saturday morning, we have a slow shift to snow. The best chance of this sticking is at higher elevations, commonly called the “Horseshoe.”

The weekend is quite cold, with daytime temps nearly 10° below the mid-January average.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Forecast from WVLT
