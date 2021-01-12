Some Knoxville bars face beer license suspension, Knox Co. bars fear not

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bar after bar after bar all racking up on citations for ignoring the countywide COVID-19 curfew.

On Monday, The Knoxville Police Department confirmed five bars were cited over the weekend. Top of the list is Billiards and Brews with a total of 14 citations. Also slapped with fines is Paul’s Oasis, Club XYZ and now La Bamba Seafood.

The city said after three citations, a bar or restaurant selling alcohol or open three or more times pass 11 p.m. will face thousands of dollars in fines, court costs and their beer license could be suspended. Those consequences unheard of in Knox County.

“We’ve not written any citations until this point,” Kim Glenn, a spokesperson with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Glenn said the department hasn’t enforced the curfew in the outlying county. Back in July 2020, Sherriff Tom Spangler pushed back on the health department.

“There are serious questions as to the constitutionality of the order made by the health board. My Deputies are sworn to support and defend the constitution. We will rely on the citizens of this community to protect themselves and others in the manner they find appropriate,” said Sheriff Tom Spangler.

Glenn said Spangler shares the same stance against enforcing the alcohol curfew.

“Sheriff Spangler just depends on the citizens of Knox County to take personal responsibility,” Glenn said.

Some residents want more to be done, even creating an online petition targeting the popular Cotton Eyed Joe.

It’s a dance club that has hosted several indoor concerts. WVLT News has seen photos of what looks like hundreds of unmasked visitors attending.

WVLT News reached all to each bar owner or management, but was not granted an interview as of Monday evening.

