Survey: Tennessee among 2021’s worst states to raise a family

Tennessee is among the year’s worst states to raise a family, according to a report from WalletHub.
(TDOT)
(TDOT)(WVLT)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WalletHub puts the Volunteer State at 39 on the list of 50 states where families will be happiest. It ranked 47th for “health and safety.”

“To help with the evaluation process, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 52 key indicators of family-friendliness. WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Family Fun, 2) Health & Safety, 3) Education & Child Care, 4) Affordability and 5) Socio-economics,” the site said.

Tennessee was also ranked among the top 5 states with the most violent crimes per capita.

The best state to raise a family, according to the report, is Massachusetts, while the worst is New Mexico.

Source: WalletHub

