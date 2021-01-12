Tenn. Secretary of State urges stalking, abuse victims to utilize Safe at Home address confidentiality program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office is getting the word out about a Safe at Home address confidentiality program.

As part of the “Protect Your Address. Protect Yourself.” campaign, Safe at Home prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records.

Applicants are given a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes.

“Protecting your address is a critical step for individuals or families to take to help protect themselves from becoming victims again,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “This free program is available for Tennesseans of any age or gender who’ve been a victim of stalking, human trafficking, domestic abuse or any sexual offense.”

Under current law, most state and local government records are available for public review, which often makes it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.

“For Safe at Home participants, it’s giving them a sense of safety to do the normal things they would do as citizens in the State of Tennessee,” said Stacy Scruggs, Safe at Home program coordinator.

Safe at Home has partner agencies serving every county in Tennessee.

