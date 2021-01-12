Advertisement

Tennessee lawmakers to kick off 2021 legislative session

(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers are returning to Nashville on Tuesday to kick off their annual session amid a pandemic and an FBI probe that drew searches of multiple legislative offices by federal agents last week.

Tennessee’s legislative session is likely to stretch for several months, with a special session called by Republican Gov. Bill Lee on tap starting Jan. 19 to address education challenges that have popped up amid the virus outbreak.

The Republican supermajority General Assembly is also likely to consider some proposals that were paused last year due to COVID-19, including a permitless handgun carry bill backed by Lee.

More could also come to light in the federal investigation that spurred last week’s searches of a handful of Republican House offices and the homes of a few lawmakers and at least one former staffer. Federal authorities have not revealed the reason for the probe yet.

